Armed robber makes off with cash

Detectives of the Bellefontaine Police Department are investigating a reported armed robbery Sunday at Village Pantry, 200 E. Sandusky Ave.

Around 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the station and met with the attendant Caleb Chamberlin.

He told them he was outside the store when the suspect approached him displaying a knife.

Chamberlin was forced backed into the station and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The masked robber fled east and south from the station. Patrol officers were not able to spot any suspects matching the description Chamberlin provided.

Detectives have viewed surveillance video and interviewed a number of people.

Anyone with information can call the department at 599-1010 and ask for Det. Dwight Salyers