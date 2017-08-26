Smart advances

Local COG at the cusp of industry as spending projected to reach $4 trillion a year within 10 years

Local advances in smart mobility, including the development of a $45 million Smart Mobility Advanced Research and Test Center at the Transportation Research Center, are attracting national attention, including this visit by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in May to East Liberty’s TRC. The NW33 Council of Governments along the U.S. Route 33 corridor, largely in Union County, is overseeing much of the development of the Smart Mobility Corridor. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

MARYSVILLE — Development of smart highway and autonomous vehicles is a burgeoning industry that could lead to unimagined technologies and endeavors, nearly 100 people learned this week at the NW 33 Council of Governments meeting.

The technology appeals to companies such as Amazon, Google and Uber and investors are opening their pocketbooks to be a part of the action.

Transportation Research Center Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer Joanna Pinkerton said current predictions are $4 trillion will be spent annually within 10 years and upwards of $14 trillion within 25 years as the smart mobility technology develops and spurs new innovations.

“It’s like smart phones when they first came out,” she said. “No one at the time could imagine all that would come from that.

“Our nation is facing an infrastructure crisis and smart highway and autonomous vehicle technology is a way to help address it. We have more infrastructure than we have money to maintain it.”

Ohio Department of Transportation’s Director of Strategic Initiatives Andrew Bremer agreed that more money for pavement or repairs in not the answer.

“We’ve learned we can’t build our way out of traffic congestion,” he said. “Technology will help us shrink the space needed to carry more traffic volume.”

