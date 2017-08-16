Suicide Prevention Month activities announced

The Save a Life Suicide Prevention Coalition of Logan and Champaign Counties announces the following upcoming activities that will be hosted during September in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month:

• Mental Health First Aid Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, Mary Rutan Hospital business center; offered by Stacey Logwood and Julie Wilcox, registration required, sign in is at 7:30 a.m.

• Mental Health First Aid Training — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Champaign County Community Center, offered by Stacey Logwood and Julie Wilcox, registration required, sign in is at 7:30 a.m.

• Logan County Suicide Awareness Ceremony — noon Friday, Sept. 15, Holland Theatre.

• Save a Life Color 5K — Saturday, Sept. 16, Ohio Caverns, West Liberty, registration at 8 a.m., 1-mile kids fun run 8:30 a.m., 5K and 1-mile walk 9 a.m.; $25 5K registration fee and T-shirt if registered by Sept. 4, $30 registration fee after Sept. 4 and no T-shirt; kids fun run and 1-mile walk, $10, plus $5 for T-shirt if registering by Sept. 4; participants encouraged to take a memory board to share about love ones lost to suicide; face painting and balloon release after walk/run; pick up registration forms, Consolidated Care Inc. offices, 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty; 118 Maple Ave., Bellefontaine; 1522 U.S. Route 36, Suite A, Urbana.

• Champaign County Suicide Awareness Ceremony — noon Friday, Sept. 22, Urbana University student center.

To register for the Mental Health First Aid, contact (937) 465-1045. For more information on other events, contact Stephanie Ketchell, (937) 631-2883.