4TH OF JULY FESTIVITIES

Rushsylvania — Saturday, July 1, noon parade through downtown, ending at the village park, sponsored by the Rushsylvania Lions Club with trophies awarded in several categories; Lions Club annual chicken barbecue at the park following for a donation to benefit club service projects; events and activities throughout the day; fireworks at dusk.

Indian Lake Beach Spectacular and 4th of July Celebration — Saturday, July 1, Old Field Beach; festivities begin at noon with Beach Baby and Toddler contest, Mr. and Miss Firecracker, Little Miss, Jr. Miss, and Miss Indian Lake; open microphone from 3:30 to 6 p.m.; car show registration 10 a.m.to 1 p.m. and awards at 3 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Belle Center and Richland Township — Tuesday, July 4, downtown Belle Center and Richland Township park; 7:30 to 11 a.m. pancake breakfast, Richland Township Fire Department; 8 to 9 a.m. pilates and yoga at the park; 10 a.m. volleyball tournament begins at park; 10 a.m. barbecue cook-off, car show and festivities begin on Keller Avenue; noon parade; 2 p.m. kids tractor pull; 6 p.m. WAR Wrestling; 4:30 to 7 and 8 to 10 p.m., Shifferly Road Band; fireworks at dusk.

West Mansfield — Tuesday, July 4; 8:30 a.m. free color run, Conservation Club; noon parade from Veteran’s Park to CC; food and activities begin at 12:30; hometown auction at gazebo with Kenny Rosebrook, 6 p.m.; Keith Mathys music, gazebo, 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk.

Perry Township Park — Saturday, July 8, Perry Park, East Liberty; car, truck, motorcycle, Rat Rod and tractor show registration, 11 a.m.; parade at noon; fireworks display with music at dusk.