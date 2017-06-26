Pregnancy center shines a light in the community

New Path PRC dedicates new Bellefontaine office

Pastor Eric Cook from Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Bellefontaine leads a prayer Saturday morning during the dedication ceremony for New Path Pregnancy Resource Centers’ new Bellefontaine office at 709 N. Main St. Also pictured on the porch are Sarah Fisher, Bellefontaine center director, and Kat Shanks, New Path PRC executive director. A flower garden planted at the front of the center also was dedicated in memory of the late Pastor Chuck Temple, who served as a board member for the organization for 30 years. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

Clear skies and a bright morning sun shined down Saturday morning on area residents and volunteers who filled the front lawn of the New Path Pregnancy Resource Centers’ new Bellefontaine office, 709 N. Main St., for a dedication ceremony and open house to celebrate the opening of the new facility.

The picturesque day that followed Friday’s torrential rain was a reminder of all of the challenges overcome and many volunteer hours spent to get to this dedication day. It also reflects the thankfulness felt by New Path PRC representatives for the new space, which replaces previously cramped quarters at 110 N. Detroit St. that the center had long outgrown.

“So many prayers have been answered. We wanted to a light on this street, and here we are today, Lord,” Pastor Eric Cook of Vineyard Christian Fellowship said during his dedication prayer, noting the high visibility of the space along north Main Street.

“For God, who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness, made his light shine in our hearts to give us the light of the knowledge of God’s glory displayed in the face of Christ,’” Pastor Dana Kidder of Logansville Community Church, said quoting II Corinthians 4:6. He also is the New Path PRC board chairman.

