Sheri Neeley, center, widow of Scott Neeley, who died June 3 of pancreatic cancer, talks to a friend before the start Saturday afternoon of the 15th annual Ride for a Cure hosted by Vicario’s Pizza, 825 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. The event drew nearly 100 motorcycles and raised about $5,000 for the American Cancer Society. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)