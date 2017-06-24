Turning obstacles into a victory

Riverside senior named Marine Semper-Fidelis All-American

Riverside High School senior Caleb Stevens, right, holds his Semper- Fidelis All-American Award presented to him by local U.S. Marines recruiter Staff Sgt. Zachary Coe. (PHOTO | U.S. MARINE CORPS)

Staff members at Riverside Local Schools have recognized a special strength and resolve within high school senior Caleb Stevens, who has risen above arduous times in his life with a concern for others above himself and a sense of maturity that are well beyond his 17 years.

Media arts teacher Michelle Weadock nominated him for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Semper-Fidelis All-American Award earlier this year. The program honors those who “have turned obstacles into victories through drive and passion,” according to www.sfaap.marines.com.

Caleb recently learned that he is one of 96 students throughout the country to be selected for the prestigious award, which includes an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the Battles Won Academy.

During this academy slated for July 13-17, participants will take behind-the-scenes tours of various sites in D.C., including areas of the U.S. Capitol Building not open to the public, and will participate in team-building exercises, the award winner said this week.

They also will network with an elite circle of speakers from all walks of life and various industries who will share their stories of fighting and winning battles in their own lives.

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and can’t wait to go on the trip,” said the Quincy resident and three-sport athlete at Riverside. “It’s just an awesome feeling. This is a big honor to be a part of this program out of the thousands of students who applied nationwide.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people from across the country. During the program, I plan to learn absolutely everything I can and apply myself, and then I can’t wait to bring home these lessons to share with my family and my school.”

