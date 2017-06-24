Small town living heralded

East Liberty’s history shared in new book

Janet Blank of East Liberty holds a binder with much of the work that went into her new illustrated history of her hometown, Why Small Township Produce Big Character: The History of East Liberty, Ohio ... One Small Town With Big Character. The book is available for presale orders. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

Historical accounts as well as personal ones make up a coffee table-style book about the town of East Liberty compiled by Janet Akey Blank.

A retired pharmacist, Blank grew up in East Liberty next to the school and is a 1966 graduate of Logan Hills High School.

She currently resides on the property where she grew up, and as she began putting together the book, she realized she had more than just a history of the town.

Through the conversations and meetings with former residents and perusal of their photographs as well as research of historical documents, she realized she had the makings of Why Small Township Produce Big Character: The History of East Liberty, Ohio ... One Small Town With Big Character.

The deadline for presale orders for the book has been extended to Aug. 31.

“I was so fortunate to be raised in a small town,” she said of rural East Liberty, with its celebrations of community and each other. She believes such a lifestyle fosters responsibility because children “are able to go out and do things by themselves.”

