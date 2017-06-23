Pork project

Logan County 4-H clubs came together Thursday afternoon to sell pork loin dinners prepared by Vic Klingelhofer, pictured working along the back wall, as the clubs’ annual fundraiser. Serving the meal on the Logan County Fairgrounds are, from left, Mary Lockwood, 25, adviser for Animals, Stitches and Things; Kane Gibson, 11, and Daniel Weikart, 17, both of Mix and Match; and Austin Reimer, 15, of Breeches and Wranglers, far right. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)