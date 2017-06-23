Ignited natural gas lifts church from foundation

Enough natural gas filled the basement of the Hi-Point Free Will Baptist Church, 311 County Road 11, that when it ignited Thursday, it lifted the 2,000-foot structure off its foundation.

Fires and the smoldering remains of the Hi-Point Free Will Baptist Church, 311 County Road 11, are seen from above Thursday after a natural gas explosion at the church. (PHOTO | SCOTT DAVIS PHOTOGRAPHY)

Assistant Fire Chief T.J. Weikart said firefighters with the Bellefontaine Fire and EMS Department were at county roads 11 and 18 around 12:30 p.m. investigating a gas leak when the accumulated gas ignited.

“They said the building lifted up and flames shot out from underneath it,” Weikart said. “Firefighter Doug Hager said it was almost like a rocket ship taking off.”

The structure came back down and erupted into flames. Within a minute, the roof collapsed leaving firefighters no choice but to contain the blaze.

Other gas-fueled fires broke out along nearby ditches and firefighters concentrated on suppressing the most dangerous outbreaks.

Natural gas-fueled fire continues to burn at county roads 11 and 18 as firefighters work to protect a mini excavator near the scene Thursday afternoon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)

Weikart said contractors installing fiber optic cable hit an 8-inch medium pressure natural gas line releasing massive volumes of gas.

He explained natural gas follows paths of least resistance to make its way out of the ground.

Those paths could be along storm drainage tiles or water service lines and sanitary sewer lines. The gas follows the lines to either the atmosphere or, as in the case of the church, into a basement and building.

To provide some context of how much gas was flowing through the main when it was hit, Natalie Hedde with Vectren Energy said a medium pressure line normally carries 45 pounds of pressure. The typical household service line handles just 0.25 pounds of pressure.

No one was injured and firefighters were on the scene for hours.

They were assisted by firefighters of the West Liberty Fire Department, officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawmen blocked off the area and helped evacuate Southview Park.

The church was destroyed with an estimated loss of more than $200,000. Pastor Scott Wisniewski has announced the church will meet in the 212 E. Columbus Ave., location of the former Fastenal business Sunday. A gofundme page has been established to aid in rebuilding. More information can be found at the church’s Facebook page at hipointfreewillbaptistchurch.

