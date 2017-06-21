Honda Center at Nationwide Children’s to be world’s 1st

Local foundation gives $1M for pediatric mobility work

ASIMO (Advanced Step Innovative Mobility), the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, reflected the study of human motion and anatomy by running, dancing and kicking a soccer ball Tuesday during the Honda Foundation’s announcement of its $1 million gift to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for the Honda Center for Gait Analysis and Mobility Enhancement. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

COLUMBUS — Honda’s latest gift to Nationwide Children’s Hospital will help establish a first-of-its-kind pediatric mobility research center and open the way for possible collaboration on future projects.

“At Honda, we consider ourselves a mobility company — and we want our products and our philanthropy to focus on the joy and freedom people have when they have mobility,” Tom Shoupe, executive vice president and COO of Honda of America Manufacturing Inc., said at Tuesday’s announcement of a $1 million gift for the Honda Center for Gait Analysis and Mobility Enhancement at Children’s.

“Whether motorcycles, automobiles, marine engines, aircraft or assistive robotics, we have a long tradition of providing mobility products and so it was a natural fit to work with Nationwide Children’s on a center that would work to expand physical mobility for patients,” he continued.

“This will be the first of its kind anywhere in the world,” said Dr. Kevin E. Klingele, M.D., chief of Orthopaedic Surgery and surgical director of Sports Medicine at Nationwide Children’s.

The center is the culmination of a professional dream for the surgeon, who envisioned a facility that would improve treatment options for children.

