Police release photos of missing teens

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are looking for a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were reported missing by their family members Monday afternoon.

Cayde Neeley and Emily Goodwin

Officers were first contacted by family members of Emily Goodwin, 17, of 113 School St., about 4 p.m. She reportedly had not returned back to her workplace that day following a break.

She reportedly was seen leaving her workplace with Cayde Neeley, 16, of 547 E. Columbus Ave., Apt. 12. Officers also spoke with his family members, and found that the pair reportedly headed to the Kenton residence of Cayde’s brother.

Kenton Police Department officers responded to the Kenton residence, and found that Cayde and Emily had been at the home, but were no longer there.

Officers continue to investigate.