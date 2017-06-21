GOBA schedule of events, download

WELCOME RIDERS

Click image to download tab

Full schedule below image

Wednesday, June 21

In camp

9 to 11 a.m.: Riders, shower trucks, luggage begins arriving

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lunch and snacks sold in camp by Jubilee Mennonite Church, BHS Music and Academic Boosters, Recovery Zone, BHS DECA, Community Health and Wellness, BHS Junior Prom, Kiwanis Club and Calvary Christian Boosters.

Noon: Local shuttle service begins and runs every 15 minutes through 10 p.m.

2 p.m.: GOBA information booth opens.

4 to 7:30 p.m.: Dinner sold in camp by Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni.

5 to 9 p.m.: Apple cobbler and ice cream sold by Trail Life USA.

Off site

4 to 10 p.m.: Downtown festival and live music hosted by Shine FM, eight food truck vendors and specials at downtown restaurants.

4 to 7 p.m.: Kiwanis Club lasagna dinner at Café 212, 212 E. Columbus Ave.

4:30 to 9 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Main St., hamburgers, bratwursts, chicken and desserts.

Thursday, June 22

In camp

5 to 9 a.m.: Riders begin leaving for optional routes through West Liberty and Champaign County as showers, information booths, local shuttles begin service; breakfast sold by BHS Music and Athletic Boosters, RTC Job Club.

8, 9 a.m.: Meditation classes by Hilliker YMCA

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Shuttles to Ohio Caverns

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lunch served in camp by BHS Junior Prom, RTC Job Club, Calvary Christian Boosters, Kiwanis Club; snacks by BHS Music and Academic Boosters, Recovery Zone, BHS DECA.

11, 11:30 a.m., 2, 2:30 p.m.: Yoga classes by Hilliker YMCA

Noon to 2 p.m.: Shuttles leave every half hour for horseback riding at Marmon Valley Farms in Zanesfield.

1 p.m.: Local history presentation by Todd McCormick, curator of Logan County History Center.

4:30 to 7 p.m.: Dinner served in camp by Gretna Brethren Church.

7:30 p.m.: Comedy show to support Ohio Families Affected by Autism in Bellefontaine High School auditorium.

Off site

9 a.m.: Union Station community center, 613 Hamilton St., opens with crafts for kids, open house

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Trendy Pins, kids crafts, stained glass workshops at Craft Paper Scissors, 125 W. Columbus Ave.

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Logan County 4-H serving pork loin meal, Logan County Fairgrounds, west of high school.

1 to 4 p.m.: Logan County History Center, 521 E. Columbus Ave.

2 p.m.: Movies at Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave.; Vive La Tour and Breaking Away.

2 to 8 p.m.: Live music at Brewfontaine, 211 S. Main St., downtown.

3:30 p.m.: Kids and Canvas class, Union Station, 613 Hamilton St.

4 to 7 p.m.: Kiwanis Club lasagna dinner at Café 212, 212 E. Columbus Ave.

4:30 to 6:15 p.m.: Golden GOBA Dinner, Bellefontaine First Church of God, 1000 E. Brown Ave.; bus leaves from campsite, 4:30 p.m.

6 p.m.: Community Canvas class, Union Station, 613 Hamilton St.

7:30 p.m.: Mel Brooks’ The Producers musical, Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave.

Friday, June 23

In camp

5 to 9 a.m.: GOBA riders prepare to leave; breakfast served by BHS Music Boosters, Common Ground and Lutheran churches, and Victoria Global Ministries.

10 to 11 a.m.: Final GOBA volunteers break down camp and depart.