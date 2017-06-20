GO, GO GOBA

Bicyclists with the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure ride past a crowd standing outside the Muddy River Bicycle Co. in downtown Findlay during the kick-off parade Saturday evening. The bicyclists, who will spend the day in Upper Sandusky today, will begin arriving in Logan County early Wednesday passing through Rushsylvania before setting up camp for two days at Blue Jacket Park and the Bellefontaine High School. A variety of activity has been planned, including a downtown block party Wednesday evening featuring a concert organized by Shine FM and several food trucks. Thursday evening, the Holland Theatre will have a special performance of its comedic musical The Producers and Brewfontaine will have live music outdoors among other activities. More information about the event appears inside in a GOBA special section. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)