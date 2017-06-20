Minor business conducted

The Indian Lake Board of Education conducted a few minor points of business during their Monday meeting, including awarding a bid to repair the high school roof.

Chemcote won the roofing contract with a low bid of $75,820, Treasurer Coleen Reprogle reported.

She also offered a brief update on ongoing summer maintenance projects, including seal coating of the high school parking lot, replacing carpet in the middle school and adding rubber mulch at the elementary school playground.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!