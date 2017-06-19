New production receives boost from NEA grant

Known for its professional and original plays that bring history to life with talented actors and musicians, Mad River Theater Works in Zanesfield announced Friday that a national grant will provide a boost to the organization as it prepares to present a new production, with a regional school tour slated for this fall, and then a 23-state tour planned for early 2018.

The theater at 2790 Sandusky St., Zanesfield, will receive a $10,000 share of $1,275,500 National Endowment for the Arts grants awarded to 19 arts organizations in the state, according to a release from the Ohio Arts Council.

“The NEA Chairman has approved Mad River Theater Works for a grant in the amount of $10,000,” Mad River Theater Works Managing Director Chris Westhoff said. “We look forward to working with the NEA to finalize the grant paperwork and are appreciative of the agency’s support for this project.”

The new play, Freedom Riders, is currently being developed and written by Bob Lucas and Jeff Hooper, and the cast also is being assembled, the managing director noted. It is the latest edition to the canon of American History plays by Mad River Theater Works.

