Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program starts July 1

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months with the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The program that offers assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs runs from July 1 until Aug. 31.

“July and August can be two extremely hot months in Ohio, and that can take a toll on older Ohioans and Ohioans with breathing conditions,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

In 2016, more than 500 families were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member age 60 years or older, or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or asthma.

Eligible households can receive up to $300 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $500 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill or applied to central air conditioning repair costs.

Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $43,050.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program, but are encouraged to work with Bridges Community Action Partnership to identify other opportunities for assistance.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally, contact Shelley Harmon at (937) 404-9203. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.