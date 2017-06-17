ABOVE: Ashlyn Taylor, 7, left, trickor- treats with sisters Mica and Holly Coaty, each dressed as princesses, Friday evening at the “Seasons of Hope” themed Logan County Relay For Life, with seasonal celebrations hosted every hour, including a New Year’s Eve ball drop at midnight.

IN SATURDAY'S PAPER: Jenna Lewis, 23, of Cable, uses a sledgehammer on a “Smash Cancer” car. Lewis is a synovial sarcoma survivor, who went through treatment in 2014 and 2015. She attended Relay with his mother-in-law, Kristina Metzger of New Carlisle, a thyroid cancer survivor. A total of 24 Relay teams raised funds for the American Cancer Society this year, organizers said. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)