Pupils compete for Top Chef culinary title

Cooking class one of 28 workshops at Summer Enrichment Academy

The Summer Enrichment Academy at Bellefontaine High School featured 28 different classes for local youths, including “Creating and Cooking the Top Chef Way” in which, from left, Benjamin Logan Schools seventh-grader Kayleigh Noel, Bellefontaine Intermediate fourth-grader Arrisa Carver and Benjamin Logan fourth-grader Hadley Boysel shop for ingredients together to make a pasta dish. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

New friends Sierra DeWeese and Sadie Hughes each celebrated their 12th birthdays this week at the Summer Enrichment Academy by becoming master chefs among some of their peers at the “Creating and Cooking the Top Chef Way” workshop, that also featured fun and competitive elements similar to the Bravo Network’s TV show.

The class, taught by Zanesfield area resident Sheridon Storm, requires students each day to “shop” for ingredients in the classroom to prepare a recipe they select. Then their teacher chooses the winners for the teams of three in a blind taste test, judging for the dishes for presentation, texture and taste.

“We got a ‘5’ today for the presentation for our pasta dish; I’m so excited. It’s a great way to spend my birthday today,” Indian Lake Middle School student Sierra said Thursday about the top rating her team received. Riverside student Sadie’s birthday was Wednesday.

Complete story and more photos in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!