Law enforcement officers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Bellefontaine Police Department partnered to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on south Main Street in front of the Logan County Fairgrounds on Friday evening. Patrol Staff Lt. Ray Martin of the Piqua District headquarters reported 14 primary units were at the site and saturating nearby neighborhoods along with additional officers in training. He said he expected the officers to make between 300 and 400 contacts with motorists but reports on any arrests or citations from the night were not yet available Friday night. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)