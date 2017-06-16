NEX unveils commitment to customers, associates, community

NEX Transport’s corporate philosophy is supported by the three pillars of customers, associates and community.

NEX Transport President Hiroki Matsuoka addresses the crowd during an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the company’s East Liberty location and North American headquarters. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)

An open house and ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at its North American headquarters, located at 13900 State Route 287, East Liberty, provided significant examples of how it is committed to all three.

“The three pillars of our success are being the best logistics service provider to our customers, creating an environment in which our associates are happy and contributing to the community we live and work in,” Vice President of Operations Tod Johnson said. “It’s essential to blend all three of these together to create an environment of success.”

