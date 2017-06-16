Solid Waste Management District awarded EPA grant

Funds will more than double recycling center’s capacity, help meet increasing demand

The Logan County Solid Waste Management District’s materials recovery facility, 1100 S. Detroit St., currently processes about 300 tons of recyclables each month. (PHOTO | EXAMINER FILE)

Officials from the Logan County Solid Waste Management District announced this week that the district’s receipt of a $250,000 Community Development Grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will enable the materials recovery facility at 1100 S. Detroit St., Bellefontaine, to more than double its current capacity.

The Ohio EPA grant will provide for upgrades at the facility, including the upcoming purchase of a new baler, without increasing operating costs, district officials said.

The Logan County Solid Waste District has been a recipient of this highly competitive grant for several years. The grant is the largest offered by the Ohio EPA and requires the district provide $125,000 in matching funds to complete the project.

“The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency awards Community Development Grants to support recycling efforts throughout the state,” Ohio EPA Environmental Supervisor Chet Chaney said.

