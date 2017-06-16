LOOKING BOTH WAYS

HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Anspach teaches youths about the importance of looking both directions Wednesday afternoon during the annual Safety Town program sponsored by the Bellefontaine Exchange Club at Mac-a-Cheek Learning Center, 1130 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine. ABOVE: Clare Middleton proceeds through a green light at Safety Town as Bellefontaine Police Officer Andy Kennedy, classmate Evan Eaton and an older youth wait to cross the street during the annual course that teaches preschool students about the rules of the road and other safety topics. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)