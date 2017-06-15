Fond memories of father recalled through Relay

McGlone is honorary co-chair of Friday’s event

Connie McGlone of Lakeview, a 2017 Logan County Relay For Life honorary co-chair, left, is pictured with her mother, Ruth Stayrook, this week. Their family is looking forward to participating in Relay For Life festivities, which are slated for 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Southview Park. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Lakeview resident Connie McGlone has fond memories of walking many laps at all hours of the morning or night during the early years of Logan County Relay For Life with her family members and their team, the Stayrook Cure Seekers.

She logged numerous miles in her tennis shoes in honor of many of her family members affected by cancer, including her father, Robert Stayrook, a skin cancer survivor, along with her aunts, cousins and others on both her mother’s and father’s sides of the family, she said.

Now for this year’s Relay, Mrs. McGlone has been named an honorary co-chair for the 19th annual event — slated for 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Southview Park — to recognize her hard-fought battle with breast cancer during the past year.

