OVI checkpoint to be conducted in Logan County Friday night

Troopers of the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI sobriety checkpoint will be conducted Friday evening in Logan County in conjunction with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from other local agencies.

The specific location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning, troopers said.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter and intercept impaired drivers in Logan County.

“Statewide, troopers make on average 25,000 impaired driver arrests each year to help improve traffic safety for all Ohio citizens. OVI checkpoints are designed to deter impaired driving and remove those who don’t heed the warning,” Marysville Post Commander Lt. Molly Harris said.

Troopers are reminding those who plan to consume alcohol to also plan for a sober driver or make appropriate travel arrangements before drinking. Alcohol-related crashes continue to be a significant problem nationally and locally.