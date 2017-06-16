OVI checkpoint planned for tonight along south Main Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department, announced this morning that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 8 p.m. to midnight tonight on south Main Street in Bellefontaine.

The sobriety checkpoint will be operated using federal grant funding and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be conducted in conjunction with extra patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Troopers are reminding those who plan to consume alcohol to also plan for a sober driver or make other appropriate travel arrangements before drinking. Alcohol-related crashes continue to be a significant problem nationally and locally.