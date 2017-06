Boy Scout Troop 182 member Devin Marchal and Harold Kerr American Legion Post Sergeant at Arms Ray Stamm offer a salute as Benjamin Logan High School Band Director Myles Bowers plays taps atop the Alan Galvez Insurance building during an unserviceable flag destruction ceremony Wednesday evening in conjunction with the June 14 Flag Day observance. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)