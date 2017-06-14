Double accolades for ‘Nurse Nancy’

Recognized this week as statewide hospital award nominee, Relay For Life honorary co-chair

Bellefontaine Intermediate School hosted Nancy Harmon, seated, as a guest of honor in May 2016 for their Walking for Wigs fundraiser. Accompanying Mrs. Harmon are her husband, Dick, and her daughter, teacher Bonnie Linville. (PHOTO | BELLEFONTAINE SCHOOLS)

After spending much of her 72 years giving back to her community, dedicating her time to helping children, adults and seniors stay healthy while also uplifting them with her spirited demeanor, Bellefontaine area resident Nancy Harmon is stepping into the spotlight this week with two special accolades that happen to occur three days apart.

For the first honor, the Mary Rutan Hospital community health nurse, fondly known as “Nurse Nancy” by many area residents, was one of 66 nominees for a statewide award — the Ohio Hospital Association’s 2017 Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award.

Tuesday evening, Mrs. Harmon attended a dinner for award nominees hosted by the hospital association at the Hilton Columbus at Easton, accompanied by her husband, Dick, and other family members, along with her Mary Rutan Hospital colleagues and supporters.

