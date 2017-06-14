Measures would sell city lots for urban renewal

Two ordinances to sell city property were introduced Tuesday and both will benefit development.

One of the ordinances before Bellefontaine City Council members would sell two city lots along Troy Road north of Sandusky Avenue to Lutheran Community Services for $48,000.

LCS is in the midst of raising enough money to build a $1.2 million, 14,000-square-foot structure to house its kitchen, food pantry and used clothing sales.

Currently the facilities are at 233 Oakland Square.

