Bus driver promoted to transportation supervisor

Bellefontaine Schools Board of Education members issued a one-year contract to a new transportation supervisor for the district at their Monday evening board of education meeting.

Bus driver Tamara Garman will assume the new supervisor role today, and she also submitted her resignation as a bus driver, effective Monday. Her new salary was set at $44,799.07.

Garman said she has worked as a full-time bus driver in the district since 2001, and also worked as substitute driver before that time. She has served as a transportation secretary for the last two years.

