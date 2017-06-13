  • Home
Ben Logan teachers to get 6.6 percent raises over four years

BenLogan Schools

Contract package restores step increase, adds level for supplemental positions 

Benjamin Logan Board of Education approved a contract package Monday that will give teachers 6.6 percent in pay raises over four years along with several other incentives.

The deal, which was hammered out in a marathon negotiation session May 30, was approved by 89 percent of the Benjamin Logan Education Association teachers’ union before coming before the school board for a final vote.

The deal, which will cost the district about $1.1 million over the four years, according to Superintendent Dave Harmon, was described by both parties as a positive one.

“This is a win-win,” BLEA president Marge Jenkins said. “We continued to move until we came to this agreement and we believe it is good for both sides.”

“I think we’ve reached a contract that shows we respect our teachers and value what we do without sacrificing our commitment to our taxpayers,” Harmon said, noting that cost-cutting measures by department heads and additional income from delinquent tax collections made possible by a countywide agreement with the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office have resulted in nearly $500,000 in available funds for the raises.

 

