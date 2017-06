Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley, right, talks with a small gathering this morning at Native Coffee, 200 W. Columbus Ave. He hopes to have periodic morning coffee gatherings alternating at Native and Sweet Aromas, 120 E. Court Ave. to reach another segment of the community. It is part of the department’s philosophy of allowing the community to know the officers and vice versa. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)