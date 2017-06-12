  • Home
  Bethel United Methodist Church announces transition to new name

Bethel United Methodist Church announces transition to new name

Bethel United Methodist Church, 28941 January Road, located east of West Mansfield, has been a part of the community since 1868, and the congregation is announcing a change in its name and leadership this month. 

Bethel Church

A worker makes repairs to the steeple of Bethel United Methodist Church, 28941 January Road, West Mansfield. The church hosts its last service as a United Methodist facility at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, as it is making a transition to a new name — Bethel Community Church — with a change in leadership. (PHOTO | BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH)

The church hosts its last service as a United Methodist facility at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, and following that service, the church transitions to a new name — Bethel Community Church. 

