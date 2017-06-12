Bethel United Methodist Church announces transition to new name

Bethel United Methodist Church, 28941 January Road, located east of West Mansfield, has been a part of the community since 1868, and the congregation is announcing a change in its name and leadership this month.





A worker makes repairs to the steeple of Bethel United Methodist Church, 28941 January Road, West Mansfield. The church hosts its last service as a United Methodist facility at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, as it is making a transition to a new name — Bethel Community Church — with a change in leadership. (PHOTO | BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH)

The church hosts its last service as a United Methodist facility at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, and following that service, the church transitions to a new name — Bethel Community Church.

