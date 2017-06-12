Beat heat waves with DP&L energy efficiency tips

The Dayton Power and Light Company, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, expects to meet the hot weather electricity demands of its 520,000 customers this week as temperatures hit 90 degrees and the heat index rises to the mid-90s.

DP&L continually monitors power generation, weather conditions and customer usage throughout its 24-county service territory. During times of extreme heat, we delay routine work to maximize the capacity of the system and can enable back-up power sources, if needed.

What can customers do now to stay cool, reduce energy use and save money?

Use air conditioning efficiently — Set thermostats as high as comfortably possible in the summer. The recommended setting is 78 degrees, especially when sleeping or away.

Go automatic — Set air conditioning to "auto" instead of "on" and reduce energy costs.

Change or clean filters once a month — Dust and dirt make units work harder.

Vacuum — Registers and vents need cleaned regularly.

Block the sun — Close blinds and shades during the warmest times of the day to keep the heat out and the cool air in.

Block the sun — Close blinds and shades during the warmest times of the day to keep the heat out and the cool air in.

Click it off — Turn off unnecessary lights and switch to energy-efficient lighting that gives off less heat.

Circulate — Turn off ceiling fans in unoccupied rooms. Ceiling fans cool people, not rooms.

Small is better — Cook with microwaves or toaster ovens instead of stoves.

Time jobs — Wait until later in the evening to use heat-producing appliances, like the oven, clothes dryer and dishwasher. Many dryers and dishwashers have timers that can be set to they turn on hours later.

What changes will save customers long term?

Install a programmable or smart thermostat — Proper use can save $180 a year. DP&L offers $75 rebates on smart thermostats .• Upgrade systems to a new, efficient model and save $150. DP&L will send rebate.

Upgrade systems to a new, efficient model and save $150. DP&L will send rebate.

Install a whole-house fan. Insulate attics and make sure they are properly ventilated.

. Install energy-efficient windows and doors.

DP&L offers a number of payment options and there are a number of payment assistance programs available from the State of Ohio to help customers manage their electric bills. A special home energy assistance program is available for low income customers with a documented illness

Get rid of summer peaks in bills with budget billing.