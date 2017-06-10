RAINBOW-COLORED MEMORIES

Camp Braveheart counselor Lyle Yaussy, standing in the center of the youngsters, speaks to campers Friday at the conclusion of the three-day grief support program at Marmon Valley Farm, 7754 State Route 292, Zanesfield, about going to sleep each night on the good memories of loved ones that they’ve lost and releasing difficult feelings of anger, loneliness and sadness. Participants then released balloons in memory of their loved ones, from parents, siblings, cousins, uncles, aunts, grandparents and friends who have passed away. This year, the longtime program offered by Green Hills Community’s Universal Home Health & Hospice Care was attended by 51 area children ages 5 through 13, and also included visits by the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium animals and the Stahler family’s service dog. “Oftentimes, it’s the kids just talking to each other that makes all of the difference,” camp facilitator Cheryl Varian said. “They find that they’re not the only ones having these feelings and they’re not alone. It’s a remarkable program to be a part of.” This year’s program was hosted in memory of longtime Camp Braveheart and Universal Home Health & Hospice Care volunteer Dixie Hone, who passed away in October, Varian said. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)