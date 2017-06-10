CORE to honor first responders

Responding to overdoses can be a discouraging and disheartening task for paramedics and other first responders who administer life-saving doses of naloxone and take other measures to keep addicts from dying on a day-to-day basis.

To help counter the fatigue local EMS personnel are experiencing, the Logan County Community Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts is organizing a recognition dinner for first responders.

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Bellefontaine First Church of God, 1000 E. Brown Ave., will include stories of individuals who have survived overdoses and found recovery and a return to productive life as well as a “a meaningful ceremony recognizing the strength, courage and service of local EMS who revive people who overdose.”

Any first responders who wish to attend can RSVP Ross Cunningham at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., call (937) 508-5099 or lookup the event on the Eventbrite website at EMS Recognition Dinner.