Tread lightly

Engineer’s office warns of weight limits for marked bridges

A pickup truck, which is nearly the weight limit for the County Road 21 bridge, approaches the dilapidated structure over the Great Miami River on Thursday. The Logan County Engineer’s Office has installed a beacon to alert motorists of the weight restriction. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Logan County has just 12 bridges with posted weight restrictions but the restrictions are necessary to preserve the thoroughfares until crews repair or replace the structures.

“We don’t want to waste taxpayers’ money replacing bridge decks on structures that will be rebuilt,” Logan County Engineer Scott Coleman said noting one of the worst on County Road 21 over the Great Miami River is limited to just three tons for all vehicles.

“It’s schedule for replacement in 2020 so we are trying to preserve what we have rather than repair it. I think it is better for the community.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!