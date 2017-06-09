Judge clears way for teens to face adult proceedings in Brentlinger slaying
- Written by JOEL E. MAST
Two defendants, who were 17 when Jeffrey Brentlinger was shot dead in his home, will be tried as adults after Logan County Family Court Judge Kim Kellogg-Martin ruled they met the criteria.
Jasmine Lewis, 17, and Tatianna Freeman, now 18, had been charged as juveniles with complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and complicity to first-degree felony aggravated burglary.
Now with Thursday’s decision, Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart can take their case to a Logan County grand jury for an indictment.
They are among five Lima residents charged in Brentlinger’s Nov. 24 slaying.
Judge Kellogg-Martin found both teens met the age requirement of being 16 or older at the time of the offense; the alleged crime is a Category 1 offense; and that there is probable cause for each of the charges filed against the defendants.
