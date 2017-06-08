New deputy sworn in, promotions announced at LCSO

A swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, 284 S. County Road 32, for a new deputy also was an opportunity to recognize several staff members who have been promoted this year by Sheriff Randall J. Dodds since he took office Jan. 1.

Logan County Sheriff Randall J. Dodds, right, administers the oath of office to new Deputy Rachel Nickelson Wednesday while her parents Sharon Savage and Glen Nickelson look on. Deputy Nickelson was hired at the agency Jan. 14 as a corrections officer, and she completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in 2014, she said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Sheriff Dodds administered the oath of office to Deputy Rachel Nickelson, who was accompanied by her parents, Sharon Savage and Glen Nickelson.

Deputy Nickelson was hired at the LCSO Jan. 14 as a corrections officer, and she completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in 2014, she noted. Her job duties will continue in the corrections division, and she will be a great asset in assisting with female inmate transports and fulfilling other similar needs at the Logan County Jail, the sheriff said.

Among the promoted staff are Ryan Furlong, who has moved up from a sergeant’s position to his new rank of lieutenant, Sheriff Dodds said. He will continue working in the IT and communications department and will be the department’s Logan County Fair supervisor this year.

