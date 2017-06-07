Parks gear up for busy summer of bikes, ball, swim, film

An estimated 1,500 bicyclists will converge on a city park for a two-night stop in what is shaping up to be a busy summer for the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District.

“Right now we’re in preparation for the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure,” Superintendent Kris Myers told the board during Tuesday evening monthly meeting.

The annual bicycle tour around various destinations in Ohio has stopped in Bellefontaine on several occasions in the past, including most recently in 2011, but this year includes a rare layover day in Bellefontaine, Myers said.

That means the bicyclists will be visiting more area attractions, restaurants and other businesses. The parks department, which will host the bikers’ campsite at Blue Jacket Park, and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau are lining up a variety of nightly activities to entertain the visitors.

On Wednesday, June 21, ShineFM is hosting its Summer Kick-Off Concert in downtown Bellefontaine. In addition to live music by Christian musician David Dunn and local acts Razzmatazz and Jazz and Safekept, the 4 to 10 p.m. party features a selection of food trucks and vendors on the streets along with specials at the brick-and-mortar eateries.

The following day, Thursday, June 22, the Holland Theatre hosts two events beginning with a 2 p.m. showing of the 1962 documentary Vive La Tour followed by the 1979 bicycling classic Breaking Away. That evening the historic Dutch-themed theater and its in-house acting troupe, Windmill Productions, host a special performance of the Mel Brooks musical The Producers at 7:30 p.m.

Various nonprofit organizations will also serve food in the camp and at the Bellefontaine High School, Myers told the board.

