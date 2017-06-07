New crossings

Sisters and Bellefontaine natives, Candace Mitchem, front, of Savannah, Ga., and Tamara Weaver, returned to Bellefontaine with Mitchem’s daughter Kharrington, 13, second from left, and friend Katherine Bentley, 13, to see what’s new in their hometown. Among their finds were City Sweets & Creamery and this brand new pedestrian crosswalk in the 200 block of south Main Street that was just painted Tuesday morning. Another new pedestrian crossing was painted in the 100 block of north Main. Signs marking the crossings will be installed in the near future. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)