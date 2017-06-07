Banners wave for bicentennial bash

Gracing the main drag of the village of West Liberty are 40 banners depicting troop members with ties to the village.

The display is in conjunction with the village’s bicentennial celebration July 6 through 9.

The first wave of the banners has been so successful, organizers have extended the deadline to Friday to order the 24x36-inch banner that will be displayed in the village until after Veterans Day in November. Two additional banners sized 12x18-inches come with the $85 purchase for personal display.

Troop banners have been placed along Detroit Street in West Liberty in conjunction with the village’s bicentennial celebration set next month. They can be ordered through Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

