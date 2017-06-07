Pedestrian struck by hit-skip driver on C.R. 130

Donald A. McCombs, 17, of Lakeview, was transported by Bellefontaine EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital for minor injuries sustained to his shoulder after he reportedly was struck by a hit-skip driver Tuesday evening while walking along County Road 130.

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:55 p.m. to the area of C.R. 130 just east of County Road 13 on a report of the hit-skip crash.

Donald and his friend, Dylan Carpenter of Bellefontaine, said they were walking eastbound along the right side of the road when they heard the sound of a vehicle behind them and observed that the vehicle had its high beam headlights on.

Donald said he felt something strike his left shoulder, and his friend said the vehicle’s side mirror had clipped his shoulder.

The pair told deputies that the eastbound vehicle — a dark-colored, newer model Honda CR-V operated by an older, balding man — turned around in a nearby driveway and drove by them again headed westbound, and then left the scene.

Another vehicle passing by reportedly stopped to talk with the pair and called the sheriff’s office for assistance.

Deputies continue to investigate this matter, and anyone with information about the hit-skip driver is asked to call 592-5731.