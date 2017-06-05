Sandy Beach markers up at Russells Point Harbor

The Indian Lake Area Historical Society reports the history walk markers surrounding the restored Sandy Beach Bridge at the Russells Point Harbor are in place.

Eleven pedestals with historic markers have been placed along a walkway at the restored Sandy Beach area of Indian Lake. Sandy Beach is north of Main Street near Chase Street in Russells Point. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Sponsors have purchased six of the $2,500 markers, and the society seeks sponsors for the remaining five.

The 11 historical markers recall the rich history of the area with images and words. The markers commemorate: Native Americans; Miami-Erie Canal/Lewistown Reservoir; The 1913 Flood; The Villages; Interurban Transportation; Islands and Beaches; Our Lady of Fatima Statue; Sandy Beach Bridge; Sandy Beach Park and the Big Band Era; Boats of Indian Lake; and When the Music Died.

Anyone interested in the remaining sponsorship opportunities should contact the Indian Lake Area Historical Society or Jim Reed at (937) 843-3036.