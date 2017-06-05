‘Difficult day’ does not define WL-S Class of 2017

Jan. 20 was a defining day for the West Liberty-Salem Local School District and its community.

Members of the West Liberty-Salem Class of 2017 proceed to their seats Sunday during commencement ceremonies. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

Rather than try to hide the elephant in the room, Sunday’s commencement ceremonies addressed it head on.

“It’s been a tough year,” Principal Greg Johnson said. “A difficult year. Even so, there was much to celebrate and that’s what today is about.

“We tend to talk about some events in general terms. I tend to refer to Jan. 20 as ‘that difficult day.’

“It was the day we — this school, you, the staff and this community — experienced a school shooting. And you,” he said to the 92 members of the Class of 2017, “were amazing.”

Many members of the West Liberty-Salem Class of 2017 used their mortar boards to display messages, such as this one, for Sunday’s commencement ceremonies.

The principal said the seniors exhibited poise and courage during the shooting, leading classmates out windows and across fields to safety. They also comforted and calmed underclassmen.

And afterward they were leaders in the school, Johnson said, showing resolve to return and carry on.

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!