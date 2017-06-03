Making their mark

Youths invited to create public art through upcoming workshops

ABOVE: Columbus-based artist Duarte Brown works with an area student last summer during a mixed media arts workshop at the LoCo Art Spot For Youth, located in the basement of the Mainstreet Marketplace. He returns this summer. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Indiana artist, musician and stuntologist Sam Bartlett paints a mural last summer at the LoCo Art Spot For Youth. He returns to the area this summer through the arts organization’s upcoming workshop to create an outdoor mural for the Logan County Farmers’ Market. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTOS)

Area children and teens have the chance this summer to make a mark on their community through several free workshops offered by LoCo Art, through which they can use their creativity to contribute to a variety of endeavors, such as outdoor murals, public art pieces to be used by area businesses and also a large-scale sculpture at a local camp.

LoCo Art Director Chris Westhoff said the programs are currently accepting registrations from area youths by visiting www.locoartspot.com and clicking the “contact” link.

Several new and returning professional artists will offer their guidance to workshop participants, and the programs also are made possible through a number of community partners as well, including Camp Willson YMCA, the Mary Rutan Foundation, the Logan County Farmers’ Market and local schools and educators, Westhoff said this week.

“A big theme for this season is partnerships. We’ve made a number of new connections during the winter months that are making some exciting programs possible this summer.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!