Free films start in parks

Local families watch the animated film The Secret Life of Pets during the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District’s first showing on its new 16-by-9 foot inflatable outdoor movie screen at Mary Rutan Park on Friday evening. The movie series continues with additional family films at Mary Rutan on Fridays, June 16, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 19, following the Community Safety Day at Southview Park. The movies were originally scheduled to start at 8 p.m. but Parks Superintendent Kris Myers said start times will be between 8:30 and 9 p.m. depending upon sunset times. (EXAMINER PHOTO | REUBEN MEES)