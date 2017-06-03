Ridgemont graduates Class of 2017

Ridgemont High School hosted commencement exercises for the Class of 2017 Friday evening at the gymnasium at the 560 W. Taylor St., Mt. Victory, facility.

(PHOTO | TRACI GRAY)

The class valedictorian is Taylor Cronley, a daughter of Richard and Angela Cronley. She plans to attend Xavier University to major in nursing with plans to later become a nurse practitioner.

Co-salutatorians are Wyatt James and Kylee Allen. Wyatt is a son of Chris and Staci James and he plans to attend The Ohio State University at Lima and major in education and psychology.

Kylee is a daughter of James and Brandy Allen and has fulfilled her high school graduation requirements as a junior. She plans to attend Bradford School’s Columbus Culinary Institute to major in culinary arts.

Students receiving honors diplomas included Shaye Creamer, Taylor Cronley, Zachary Jenkins and Dakota McLane.

An honorary diploma was presented the parents of Keegan Laine McKee, who passed away Feb. 17 as a result of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 292 in Hardin County.