MDX fits into East Liberty’s plans

Bill Ramsey, as a young man traveling from north of East Liberty to visit his girlfriend and future wife south of Middleburg, regularly would pass by the vacant tracks of land around the Transportation Research Center.

Bill Ramsey, left, project manager for the Acura MDX production at Honda’s East Liberty Plant, talks about some of the vehicle’s features with Logan County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Benedetti on Thursday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

It was farm land and little else.

Then came Honda.

“It has been interesting to see the evolution of the area,” the Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. associate chief engineer said Thursday as the company marked the second day of Acura MDX production at the East Liberty Plant.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!