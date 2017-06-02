Jennings Farley completes expansion

A new canopy and larger chapel are among the features installed as part of an expansion at the Jennings Farley Funeral Home.

An expansion of Jennings Farley Funeral Home’s chapel includes a grand piano, fireplace and stone accents. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: A canopy and automotic door are among the new features installed as part of Jennings Farley FuneralHome’s expansion.(EXAMINER PHOTOS | REUBEN MEES)

“We wanted to be able to offer a larger, more comfortable room to the families we serve,” funeral director Rick Farley said. “It’s more spacious and has a warmer feeling and creates a better facility experience for families.”

The project at the 5591 U.S. Route 68, West Liberty, funeral home was completed by Link Construction and adds approximately 1,250 square feet to the chapel, which is now 2,800 square feet, Farley said. It includes a fireplace, stone accents and a grand piano.

